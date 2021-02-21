Govt sanctioned 310 projects under Namami Gange, 116 completed so far

New Delhi: The Central government had sanctioned 310 projects under the Namami Gange programme by January last year for various activities such as sewerage infrastructure and river front development at a cost of Rs 28,791 crore, out of which 116 projects have been completed so far.

The details were shared by the government in reply to the recommendation made by the standing committee on water resources, whose report was shared in the Lok Sabha on February 9 this year.

In its reply to the committee, the government said, "As on January 31, 2020, a total of 310 projects were sanctioned under the Namami Gange programme for various activities such as sewerage infrastructure, ghats and crematoriums, river front development, river surface cleaning, institutional development, biodiversity conservation, afforestation and rural sanitation at a total cost of Rs 28,791 crore."

The government also said that 116 out of the 310 projects have been completed and the remaining projects are at various stages of execution and tendering.

The government said that expenditure of the completed and under progress projects amounted to Rs 8,956 crore till date.

It further said that under the Namami Gange programme, sewerage infrastructure projects are sanctioned with 15 years of cost for operation and maintenance (O&M).

It said that the expenditure relayed to O&M will be utilised annually in a phased manner, for 15 years, after the execution of the projects during the O&M phase.