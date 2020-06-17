Govt remained mute spectator: Congress

New Delhi: Asserting that there could be no compromises on national security, the Congress on Tuesday accused the Modi government of remaining a “mute spectator” to the Chinese transgressions into Indian territory at three points in Ladakh since April-May 2020. “The Modi government has remained a mute spectator,” the party said in a statement by its spokespersons Randeep Singh Surjewala.

“There can be no compromises on India’s security and territorial integrity. Reports of Chinese Army moving thousands of troops in the Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso lake area (Ladakh) has shocked the entire nation as an audacious attempt on our territorial integrity,” the statement added.

The Congress also questioned the government “silence” on the issue and echoed party senior leader AK Antony, a former Defence Minister, to demand PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh come forward and tell the country about the stand-off with China.

“The two have repeatedly maintained an intriguing silence on the occupation of Indian territory by the Chinese since April-May 2020. The Congress demands that the PM now come forward to tell the nation as to how the government proposes to meet this challenging situation, which has serious ramifications for national security and territorial integrity," the Congress added.

“The Congress remains firm that the entire country stands as one to protect India’s national security and territorial integrity at all costs. Let the Modi government remember that in our parliamentary democracy, secrecy or silence are unacceptable on part of our government,” the party said.

The Congress said not a single battle casualty among Indian soldiers had occurred on the India-China Line of Actual Control in the over four decades.

"The PM and the Defence Minister should say more on what has happened as there is more to it than India building a road and China has other motives. There are limitations to what I can say more, as I am a former Defence Minister. Let them say it. I am also eagerly waiting to hear what the Centre has to say. For the past few weeks, in certain sensitive areas in Ladakh, the Chinese forces have advanced and are stationed there now. The two countries should settle this amicably," AK Antony, former Defence Minister said.

"Double-faced politics. ModiJi used to accuse UPA for not showing red eye to China when it crossed LAC. Modiji, now why are you hesitating to show red-eye to China in Ladakh? And when Nepal is showing you red-eye then why do you now want to have a dialogue? Where is your 56-inch chest?" Kapil Sibal, Congress leader said.