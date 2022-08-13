Govt reinstates J&K IAS officer Shah Faesal as Deputy Secretary in Union Tourism Ministry

Photo: ANI

The Central government has reinstated controversial IAS officer Shah Faesal and appointed him as Deputy Secretary in the Tourism Ministry.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) in its order issued two days ago appointed Faesal in the Union Tourism Ministry, a senior DoPT official told ANI.

The Centre’s move comes four months after it accepted Faesal’s application for withdrawing his resignation and reinstated him in the service in April.

Faesal, a 2010 batch IAS topper of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir cadre, now AGMUT, had resigned from the services in January 2019 and joined politics, which he later quit in August 2020.