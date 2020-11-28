Govt ready to hold talks and listen to demands: Home Minister Amit Shah's appeal to protesting farmers

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday appealed to the protesting farmers by saying that the Government of India is ready to hold talks and listen to the problems and demands that the demonstrating farmers have put forth in relation to the recently passed agricultural legislations.

Shah said that the Agriculture Minister has invited the leaders of the farmers' protest for a discussion on December 3.

"I appeal to the protesting farmers that the Government of India is ready to hold talks. Agriculture Minister has invited them on December 3 for a discussion. The government is ready to deliberate on every problem and demand of the farmers," the Home Minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.