Govt, PCI get SC notice to regulate media

New Delhi
The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the government and the Press Council of India (PCI) on a PIL filed to set up an independent regulatory media tribunal or a judicial body to hear the complaints on hate speeches, fake and paid news and communal propaganda.
A Bench headed by CJI SA Bobde, and also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian admitted the writ petition by 2 Pune-based activist — film-maker Nilesh Navalakha and civil engineer Nitin Memane and agreed to hear it at the next hearing on March 12.
The plea said such a high-powered tribunal can review entire legal framework related to media business regulations and suggest guidelines to inflict consequences on the media organisations and journalists for acting in a fashion contrary to the constitutional goals and morality. Notices were also issued to respondents— News Broadcasting Standards Authority, News Broadcasters Association, News Broadcasting Federation and the PTI.
LAW COMMISSION HEADLESS: SC ISSUES NOTICE
The SC issued a notice to the law ministry on appointment of the chairman of the Law Commission on the post lying vacant since retirement of Justice (retd) BS Chauhan in August 2018. It acted on a PIL by BJP leader advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, pointing out vacancy of many other members of the panel. The plea sought appointment of the chairman and members in a month and declare it as a statutory body to save it from becoming non-functional.
