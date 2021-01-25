Govt, PCI get SC notice to regulate media

New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the government and the Press Council of India (PCI) on a PIL filed to set up an independent regulatory media tribunal or a judicial body to hear the complaints on hate speeches, fake and paid news and communal propaganda.

A Bench headed by CJI SA Bobde, and also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian admitted the writ petition by 2 Pune-based activist — film-maker Nilesh Navalakha and civil engineer Nitin Memane and agreed to hear it at the next hearing on March 12.

The plea said such a high-powered tribunal can review entire legal framework related to media business regulations and suggest guidelines to inflict consequences on the media organisations and journalists for acting in a fashion contrary to the constitutional goals and morality. Notices were also issued to respondents— News Broadcasting Standa­rds Authority, News Broadcasters Association, News Broadcasting Federation and the PTI.