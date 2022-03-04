Govt panel recommends emergency use authorization for SII's Covid vaccine Covovax for 12-17 age group

An expert panel of the country’s central drug authority has recommended granting emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Serum Institute of India’s COVID-19 vaccine Covovax for the 12-17 age group, official sources said on Friday.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situation in adults on December 28.

It has not yet been included in the country’s vaccination drive.

Prakash Kumar Singh, Director-Government and Regulatory Affairs at Serum Institute of India (SII), had submitted an application to the DCGI on February 21, seeking EUA for Covovax for the 12 to 17 years age group.

The Subject Expert Committee on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on Friday deliberated on SII’s application and recommended granting EUA to Covovax.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 10:27 PM IST