Govt. Of Uganda Dedicates Sub-Stations Built With POWERGRID As PMC

Gurugram: Hon’ble President of Uganda H.E. Mr. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and Hon’ble Vice President of Uganda, H.E. Ms. Jessica Alupo dedicated Nebbi and Arua Sub-stations built with POWERGRID as PMC to the nation in presence of the Hon’ble Cabinet Minister of Energy, Ms. Ruth Ssentamu Nankabirwa, MPs and top officials from UETCL.

Dr. Yatindra Dwivedi, Director (Personnel) & Shri Sanjay Kumar Gupta, Head (International business), represented POWERGRID at the ceremony and congratulated the Government of Uganda.

POWERGRID has provided Project Management Consulting services for establishment of 132 kV Kole-Gulu-Olwiyo-Nebbi-Arua D/Ckt Transmission line (289 kms) involving river crossing of mighty White Nile having 120 meters tall towers on each bank along with associated four substations at Kole, Gulu, Nebbi and Arua under Grid Expansion & Reinforcement Project (GERP) funded by World Bank. The transmission system integrates West Nile region with Ugandan National Grid shall be contributing towards overall growth.

POWERGRID has footprints in 23 countries worldwide with a strong foothold in South Asia, Central Asia, Africa & Europe and currently providing Project Management Consultancy services in implementation of High Voltage transmission system infrastructure in Africa, Europe, Asia & Oceania region.

As on 31.07.2024, the total transmission assets of POWERGRID and its

subsidiaries stands at 1,77,790 ckm of transmission lines, 278 substations,

5,32,446 MVA of transformation capacity and a system availability of 99.81%.