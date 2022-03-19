Govt must act to protect people: Rahul Gandhi on rising inflation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that inflation will rise further and urged the government to act now to protect the people of the country.

Rahul Gandhi further said that record price rise had crushed the poor and the middle class even before the Russia-Ukraine war began.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said: "Inflation is a TAX on ALL Indians. Record price rise had crushed the poor & middle class even before Ukraine war began. It will increase further as: - Crude > $100/barrel - Food prices expected to rise 22% - COVID disrupts Global Supply Chain. GOI must act NOW. Protect people."

Retail inflation hit an eight-month high of 6.07 per cent in February and wholesale price-based inflation soared to 13.11 per cent on account of hardening of crude oil and non-food item prices, according to government data released on Monday.

The rise in crude oil and natural gas prices after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, has put pressure on the wholesale price index.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP-led Centre on Tuesday over high inflation and reduced rates of fixed deposits and provident fund, and said the common people are facing the consequences of its wrong policies.

He also asked if it was not the responsibility of the government to provide relief to people.

"Common citizens are facing the consequences of the wrong policies of the government: FD: 5.1 per cent (down), PPF: 7.1 per cent (down), EPF: 8.1 per cent (down). Retail Inflation: 6.07 per cent (up). Wholesale Inflation: 13.11 per cent (up). Is it not the responsibility of the government to provide relief to people?" Gandhi asked in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress has been attacking the Centre over reduction in the rate of provident fund deposits and the rising inflation.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 11:03 AM IST