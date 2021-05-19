Govt making noise to hide truth: Rahul

New Delhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wed­n­esday tweeted on how the government was ma­k­ing noises to cover up the truth about vaccines be­ing in short supply and Covid deaths going up. He said the government policy is “to divert atte­n­t­ion, spr­e­ad lies and hide the truth by making noises.”

In another tweet on the Modi government’s acts, Rahul said it raised GST, petrol, diesel and fertiliser prices. On the other hand, he said the government reduced farm subsidy; income of farmers.

The Congress also tweeted India was facing a record number of coronavirus cases and deaths because the Modi government was busy in its own propaganda. It said: “No PM has done more to bring India to where it is today.”

Under the hashtag of #BJPToolkitOfLies, the Congress said: “More of our loved ones are dying today than anywhere else in the world. This is what the BJP wants to distract the nation from. What they don’t realise is — lies and fakery can never erase our pain and suffering... BJP’s mismanagement toolkit is harmful to the nation.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said it is the first government which has taxed agriculture, imposing 5% GST on fertilisers; 18% GST on pesticides; 12% to 18% GST on agri equipment; massive increase in NPKS (nitrogen, phosporus and sulphur) fertiliser; and DAP fertiliser price hiked by Rs700 from Rs1,200 to Rs1,900 a bag, never done in 73 years.