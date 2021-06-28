Govt likely to take action after Twitter shows J&K and Ladakh as separate country on map: Reports

According to a report by NDTV, micro-blogging site Twitter is likely to face action from Government of India (GoI) for showing wrong map which shows Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as a separate country.

The map that appears on the "Tweep Life" section of Twitter shows Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, outside India. The distorted map was flagged by a Twitter user and has generated many angry reactions.



According to the report, sources said that government may take strict action against the social media company. This amid the on-going rift between the micro-blogging site and the government over the new IT rules.

As it was slow to respond to the government's warnings on complying with the rules, there were questions about Twitter losing legal protection against user-generated content.



The parliamentary panel including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had grilled Twitter India executives over non-compliance issues.

In a series of run-ins with Twitter, the government had also asked the site to remove the “manipulated media” tag from tweets posted by several BJP leaders on an alleged Congress “toolkit”.



On Friday, Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's Twitter account was briefly locked, allegedly over copyright violations. The minister said he was denied access to his account for over an hour over complaints that he violated copyright law by posting clips of himself from television debates.

The same day, Shashi Tharoor's said the micro-blogging platform had recently deleted one of his posts over DMCA complaints.

