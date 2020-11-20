Govt launches scheme to mechanise sewer, septic tank cleaning operations as it aims to end manual scavenging in India

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday launched 'Safaimitra Suraksha Challenge' across 243 cities in the country, a move that aims to mechanise all sewer and septic tank cleaning operations by April 30 next year.

While launching the Safaimitra Suraksha Challenge at a webinar in New Delhi, Hardeep Singh Puri said that government is committed to ensure that no person needs to enter a sewer or septic tank, unless absolutely unavoidable in the interest of greater public hygiene.

"Within this context we are today setting another milestone by launching the Safaimitra Suraksha Challenge which aims to ensure that no life of any sewer or septic tank cleaner is ever lost again owing to the issue of ‘hazardous cleaning," he added.

The minister, according to a statement, said this is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, who has always placed the safety and dignity of sanitation workers at the core of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U).

The virtual event saw the chief secretaries, state mission directors and other senior state and union territories coming together to take a pledge on behalf of 243 cities to mechanise all sewer and septic tank cleaning operations by April 30, 2021, and gave their commitment to work towards preventing any deaths from hazardous entry, it said.