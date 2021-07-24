Govt keen on resolving NE states’ border disputes: Amit Shah

Shillong

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the NDA government at the Centre is keen on resolving boundary disputes among the Northeastern states and making the region peaceful and developed.

Shah expressed optimism the region’s contribution to the GDP will exceed 20%.

“The (Narendra) Modi government is moving ahead in the Northeast by giving importance to three things — to resolving all disputes of the Northeast and making it a peaceful region, to preserve and promote the languages, culture and create awareness about it across the whole of India and thirdly, by making the Northeast a developed region and bring its GDP contr­i­bution back to the pre-Independence level,” Shah said.

With the collective efforts of all concerned, the goal will be achieved in a few years, said Shah, who is on a two-day visit to the state from Saturday to inaugurate developmental projects.

“A day will come when this region’s contribution to GDP will exceed 20 per cent, there will be no trace of poverty, unemployment and unrest,” he said. The Union home minister said connectivity of the Northeast has been given the highest priority by the NDA government.