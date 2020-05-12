Govt issues data processing rules for Aarogya Setu; violators may face jail term

On Monday, the government has issued guidelines for processing of data collected through Aarogya Setu app that bar storage of data for more than six months and specify jail term for violators of certain rules.

Amid rise in concerns about data privacy of people who use the app, the guidelines provide an option to individuals to seek deletion of their data from the record within 30 days of making such a request while a senior government official asserted that "privacy is an important aspect of Aarogya Setu".

Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) Secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney while talking to reporters said, "Lot of work has been done over data privacy. A good privacy policy has been made to ensure that personal data of people are not misused. We provide these information to check an area from becoming a hotspot. Privacy is an important aspect of Aarogya Setu."

The fresh guidelines allow collection of only demographic, contact, self-assessment and location data of persons infected by the coronavirus or those who come in contact with the infected person. Sawhney also heads an empowered group to deal with the pandemic.