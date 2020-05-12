Govt issues data processing rules for Aarogya Setu; violators may face jail term

On Monday, the government has issued guidelines for processing of data collected through Aarogya Setu app that bar storage of data for more than six months and specify jail term for violators of certain rules.
Amid rise in concerns about data privacy of people who use the app, the guidelines provide an option to individuals to seek deletion of their data from the record within 30 days of making such a request while a senior government official asserted that "privacy is an important aspect of Aarogya Setu".
Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) Secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney while talking to reporters said, "Lot of work has been done over data privacy. A good privacy policy has been made to ensure that personal data of people are not misused. We provide these information to check an area from becoming a hotspot. Privacy is an important aspect of Aarogya Setu."
The fresh guidelines allow collection of only demographic, contact, self-assessment and location data of persons infected by the coronavirus or those who come in contact with the infected person. Sawhney also heads an empowered group to deal with the pandemic.
Till date, 9.8 crore people have downloaded the Aarogya Setu app, which has been made mandatory in COVID-19 containment zones. The app alerts users if they come in close contact with a person infected with coronavirus.
The latest guidelines lay down procedure on handling of data by various agencies involved in controlling spread of the pandemic. The data can also be shared with universities for research purposes only after delinking details that can identify individuals using the app, as per the government.
Hard anonymisation refers to a series of technical processes which ensure that any individual is incapable of being identified from the response data through any means reasonably likely to be used to identify such individual.
This anonymisation shall be done in accordance with anonymisation protocols that are to be developed, reviewed and updated on a periodic basis by an expert committee appointed by the principal scientific advisor to the Government of India.
"Such review shall have regard to the nature and sensitivity of the data being processed, the robustness of the anonymisation protocol and advances in technology. Response data which has undergone hard anonymisation, as under para 8(a), may be made available to Indian universities and research institutions / research entities registered in India," it said.
"Any violation of these directions may lead to penalties as per section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other legal provisions as may be applicable," it said. Penalty clauses under the Disaster Management Act also have provisions for jail term for officials.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)