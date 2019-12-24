'Govt isn't letting Opp stand in solidarity': Gehlot after Rahul, Priyanka barred

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday slammed the Center over halting Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from meeting the families of victims of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Uttar Pradesh.

"It is absolutely undemocratic and unfortunate that senior Congress leaders, Rahul ji and Priyanka ji were stopped by UP police from meeting families of victims killed during anti CAA protests. Govt is not letting the opposition to stand in solidarity with the victims," Gehlot tweeted.

Both the leaders were stopped by the UP Police outside the limits of Meerut after which they decided to head back to the national capital.

However, the Meerut Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ajay Sahni and District administration denied that the leaders were restrained from entering and said that instead they were being informed about the imposition of Section 144 in the area.