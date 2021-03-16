'Govt is privatising profit and nationalising loss': Rahul Gandhi on bank strike

The United Forum of Bank Union (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions, called for a two-day nationwide strike on March 15 and 16 against the privatisation of Public Sector Banks and "retrograde banking reforms". Over 10 lakh bank employees and officers are participating in the strike.

Bank strike continued for day-two on Tuesday, led by nine unions of public sector banks (PSBs) in the country, opposing government's policy to privatise the lenders.

Customers will be inconvenienced to get services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances, remittance services. Government transactions related to the treasury as well as business transactions will also be impacted.

United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine unions, had given a strike call for March 15 and 16.

Members of UFBU include All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Confederation of India (BEFI).

Others are the Indian National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF), Indian National Bank Officers Congress (INBOC), National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO). Unions on Monday said nearly 10 lakh staffers across the country have participated in the strike, terming it a "success".

