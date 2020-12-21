'Govt is alert, no need to panic': Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on new COVID-19 strain in UK

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday reassured the people of the country that the Central government is alert about the new coronavirus strain emerging from the United Kingdom, adding that there is no need to panic.

"The government is alert. There is no need to panic," said Union Minister while addressing the curtain-raiser press conference on India International Science Festival 2020.

This comes after the UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock had on Sunday said that the new strain of coronavirus found in their country is "out of control".