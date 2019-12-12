Govt insists on not buying Pegasus software

NEW DELHI: Minister of State for Information Technology Sanjay Dhotre on Thursday denied the government obtaining any software from Pegasus, an Israeli firm, whose software was allegedly used for snooping the WhatsApp accounts of several Indian journalists and human rights activists.

He was replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha by Congress member Kumar Ketkar, who wanted to know how much money the government had paid to the company for such a software.

However, the company claims it sells its snooping software only to governments. IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had also earlier denied any purchase from Pegasus and, in fact, had instituted a probe against WhatsApp for using the software to read the messages of the persons it had alerted about spying.