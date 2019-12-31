Govt has started on the wrong foot: Congress questions Gen Rawat's appointment as Chief of Defence Staff

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari on Tuesday said that the government has started on a wrong foot when it came to the appointment of a Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), and added that only time will unfortunately reveal the implications.

Army chief General Bipin Rawat was recently appointed as India's first Chief of the Defence Staff, the principal military adviser to Defence Minister and will also head the new Department of Military Affairs, the government said on Monday.

The Congress however has raised several questions over the appointment of Gen Rawat.

Earlier, on Monday, Tewari had written on Twitter that it was with "great regret and fullest of responsibility" that he believed the government had "started on a very wrong foot with regard to CDS".