Govt function being made effective, efficient under 'Minimum Government and Maximum Governance': Rajnath Singh

Stressing that Ministry of Defence, Finance and Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) is involved in all the financial activities of the Defence Services, the Minister said,

"Therefore, I want to particularly say this that...with the harmony and synergy with which the department has been able to achieve its efficiency in fulfiling the changing requirements of the services and has demonstrated willingness and readiness to face new challenges...no matter how much I appreciate...it will not be enough." Speaking on the occasion, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said defence finance has been advising as to how to evaluate the budget.

"I am saying it with happiness that with the speed with which ITIsation and computerisation is happening in defence finance...we have begun to use e-portals...it has brought transparency in our budgeting," General Rawat said.