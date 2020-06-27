Govt fighting Oppn instead of China, Covid-19: Ahmed Patel

NEW DELHI: Veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel accused the Modi Government of harassing him and other opposition leaders to cover up its failure on all fronts. "If I have done anything wrong, let action be taken against me. Do conduct investigation but as per the law," he said, asserting that "law should take its course."

In a statement on the Enforcement Directorate men coming to his house for interrogation, he said let them ask as many questions as they want as he would reply to all since he believes in the country's law, country's constitution. He said he replied to all questions during the interrogation.

He said the government is trying to divert attention from its failure by flighting with the opponents. "Mehman (Men) of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah came to my residence and I replied to all questions they asked. I pity both that at a time China has occupied our land and situation with China is so tense, instead of recovering land from them, they are harassing the opposition leaders to divert the attention."

He said people are today concerned over the coronavirus as all models in treatment have failed and instead of finding a solution, the government's one-point programme is to harass the opposition leaders.