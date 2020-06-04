'Govt failed us': Delhi woman after losing her father to COVID-19

A Delhi woman lashed out at the AAP government after losing her father to coronavirus. Amarpreet, the founder of HR Helpdesk and who leads the Mahila Bol initiative tweeted earlier today that she was outside Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) along with her father who was a Covid-19 patient. She complained that they were being refused entry and that if her father did not receive immediate help, he would not survive.

"He is having corona, high fever and breathing problem. He won't survive without help. Pls help." she tweeted and tagged Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, MLA Dilip K Pandey, who had helped her earlier and Manish Sisodia.