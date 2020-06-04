'Govt failed us': Delhi woman after losing her father to COVID-19

A Delhi woman lashed out at the AAP government after losing her father to coronavirus. Amarpreet, the founder of HR Helpdesk and who leads the Mahila Bol initiative tweeted earlier today that she was outside Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) along with her father who was a Covid-19 patient. She complained that they were being refused entry and that if her father did not receive immediate help, he would not survive.
"He is having corona, high fever and breathing problem. He won't survive without help. Pls help." she tweeted and tagged Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, MLA Dilip K Pandey, who had helped her earlier and Manish Sisodia.
However, an hour after she posted this tweet, she tweeted once again announcing the death of her father. "He is no more. The government failed us." she wrote. Multiple politicians and journalists offered condolences.
Amarpreet had tweeted on June 2 as well regarding her father's illness and requested help as the Coronavirus helpline were not responding. She had tagged Kejriwal in that tweet as well, which received multiple retweets with people tagging him again and requesting the CM to assist her, but there was no response.
However, she posted a follow up tweet thanking MLA Dilip K Pandey for him immediate attention and support.
However, on Thursday Amarpreet's father had to be shifted to a hospital but was refused entry and treatment at LNJP Hospital.
Delhi has recorded more than 1,000 new cases every day in the past week. More than 23,000 cases have been reported in the national capital till date and nearly 9,500 patients have recovered from the disease. More than 600 patients have succumbed to the virus as of Tuesday in the city.
