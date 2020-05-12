Govt backs Arnab’s plea to transfer case to CBI, SC reserves ruling

Our Bureau

New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its order on Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami’s plea for the transfer of probe from Mumbai police to CBI in FIRs relating to programmes on the Palghar lynching of two seers and the gathering of migrants at Bandra railway station last month.

It has been alleged in the charges levelled against him the programmes were given a twist which had the potential of disturbing the communal harmony. Reserving the order on the plea to transfer the case to CBI and quash the second FIR lodged on May 2 relating to migrants at Bandra station, a bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah extended the protection from arrest to Goswami that was granted to him on April 24.