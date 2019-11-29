Govt approves purchasing of weapons, systems worth Rs 22,800 crore to enhance military’s capabilities

On Thursday, the Defence ministry cleared the purchasing of weapons and systems worth Rs 22,800 crore to enhance the military’s capabilities.
According to reports, defence ministry approved the procurement of six P 8I anti-submarine warfare jet, indigenous development of airborne warning and control systems (AWACS) aircraft and other military platforms at a cost of Rs 22,800 crore. The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
“The sights will be manufactured by the Indian private industry and used by troops deployed on the frontline... would enable troops to undertake long-range accurate engagement in dark and all weather conditions thereby enhancing the night fighting capabilities,” a release said, reported Hindustan Times.
“The mission system and sub-systems for these aircraft would be indigenously designed, developed and integrated onto the main platform by Defence Research and Development Organisation. These platforms would provide onboard command and control and ‘early warning’ which would assist the Indian Air Force in achieving effective air space dominance in the least possible time,” it added.
Besides, it approved the procurement of twin-engine heavy helicopters for the Indian Coast Guard. These aircraft would enable the Coast Guard to undertake missions to prevent maritime terrorism, infiltration of terrorists by sea routes as well as search and rescue operations.
