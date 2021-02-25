Govt announces guidelines to regulate social media, OTTs, online news media: Highlights

Guidelines for social media

The social media intermediaries will have to deligently follow the rules prescribed by the minitry of Electronics and IT.

A grievance redressal mechanism should be established for receiving and resolving complaints from the users or victims. Intermediaries shall appoint a Grievance Officer to deal with such complaints and share the name and contact details of such officer, the officer shall be expected to acknowledge the issue within 24-hours and resolve it within fifteen days from its receipt.

Intermediaries shall remove or disable access withing 24 hours of receipt of complaints of contents that exposes the private areas of individuals, obscene content, show such individuals in full or partial nudity or in sexual act or is in the nature of impersonation including morphed images etc. A complaint can be filed either by the individual or by any other person on his/her behalf in such case.

The social media intermediary will have to appoint India-based compliance officers, Nodal Contact Person, Resident Grievance Officer. A Chief Compliant Officer shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with the Act and Rules, while Nodal contact person shall 24x7 coordination with law enforcement agencies and a Resident Grievance Officer shall perform the functions mentioned under Grievance Redressal Mechanism.

Users who wish to verify their accounts voluntarily shall be provided an appropriate mechanism to verify their accounts and provided with demonstrable and visible mark of verification.

An intermediary upon receiving actual knowledge in the form of an order by a court or being notified by the Appropriate Govt. or its agencies through authorized officer should not host or publish any information which is prohibited under any law in relation to the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, public order, friendly relations with foreign countries etc.