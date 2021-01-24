Govt: 1 million vaccine doses given in just 6 days

NEW DELHI

India took only 6 days to administer 1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses, a count higher than that of countries like the US and the UK, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday as the number of beneficiaries who have received the anti-coronavirus shots inched close to 16 lakh. The UK took 18 days whereas the US took 10 days to reach the 1-million mark, the ministry said.

As on January 24, till 8 am, nearly 16 lakh (15,82,201) beneficiaries have received Covid-19 vaccination. In a span of 24 hours, close to 2 lakh (1,91,609) people were vaccinated across 3,512 sessions. A total of 27,920 sessions have been conducted so far, the ministry said.

In a testament to the successful test-track-treat-technology strategy, India continues on its steady trajectory of reporting a sustained downfall in the daily cases and consequential drop in active cases, the ministry said.

India's active cases stood at 1,84,408 which is 1.73% of the total cases. With 15,948 recoveries in 24 hours, a decline of 1,254 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload.

The total recovered cases have surged to 10,316,786, the ministry said adding 84.30% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs.

Kerala reported a maximum of 5,283 single-day recoveries. Maharashtra follows with 3,694 recoveries. 80.67% of the 14,849 Covid-19 cases recorded in 24 hours are in 6 states and UTs. There were 155 new fatalities.

