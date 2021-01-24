Govt: 1 million vaccine doses given in just 6 days

NEW DELHI
India took only 6 days to administer 1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses, a count higher than that of countries like the US and the UK, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday as the number of beneficiaries who have received the anti-coronavirus shots inched close to 16 lakh. The UK took 18 days whereas the US took 10 days to reach the 1-million mark, the ministry said.
As on January 24, till 8 am, nearly 16 lakh (15,82,201) beneficiaries have received Covid-19 vaccination. In a span of 24 hours, close to 2 lakh (1,91,609) people were vaccinated across 3,512 sessions. A total of 27,920 sessions have been conducted so far, the ministry said.
India took only 6 days to roll out 1 million vaccine doses. The count is higher than countries like the US and the UK. The UK took 18 days whereas the US took 10 days to reach the 1-million mark, the ministry highlighted.
In a testament to the successful test-track-treat-technology strategy, India continues on its steady trajectory of reporting a sustained downfall in the daily cases and consequential drop in active cases, the ministry said.
India's active cases stood at 1,84,408 which is 1.73% of the total cases. With 15,948 recoveries in 24 hours, a decline of 1,254 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload.
The total recovered cases have surged to 10,316,786, the ministry said adding 84.30% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs.
Kerala reported a maximum of 5,283 single-day recoveries. Maharashtra follows with 3,694 recoveries. 80.67% of the 14,849 Covid-19 cases recorded in 24 hours are in 6 states and UTs. There were 155 new fatalities.
Vaccine Tidbits
-- Delhi records 185 new Covid-19 cases, 9 fatalities
-- Telangana's Covid count drops below 200
-- Kamal Nath files privilege notice against MP health officials
-- AIIMS: After Lancet's study hesitation in taking Covaxin jab shouldn't exist
ASHA worker’s death in Andhra sparks protests
An ASHA worker died in the government general hospital in Guntur district of Andhra on Pradesh on Sunday with her fellow workers alleging she died following coronavirus vaccination.
Guntur district collector Samuel Anand said the exact cause of the ASHA worker’s death would be revealed only after a post-mortem but maintained not a single Adverse Event Following Immunisation was reported in the district as 10,099 healthcare staff were vaccinated in the first eight days.
ASHA workers staged a demonstration in front of the GGH demanding a compensation of Rs50 lakh for the family.
The 44-year-old ASHA worker complained of severe headache and fever on January 22, 3 days after she took a shot of the coronavirus vaccine.
Defeat lies, rumours: PM to youths on vaccination
PM Modi on Sunday said Indian scientists have done their duty by developing the Covid-19 vaccine and “now we have to fulfil ours” by defeating through the right information every network spreading lies and rumours.
Addressing NCC cadets, NSS volunteers and artists who would be taking part in the Republic Day parade, Modi said such organisations have always played their role in dealing with challenging times. "In Covid times also, the work done by you is laudable. When the government and administration needed it, you came forward as volunteers and provided help," he said.
"Whether it was spreading awareness about the Aarogya Setu app or coronavirus infection spread, the work done by you was praiseworthy," Modi said, adding the youths should now step forward to assist in the Covid vaccination drive by providing the right information to the people.
"You need to take it to the next level now. Your reach is in all parts of society. I request you to come forward to help the country with the Covid-19 vaccination programme. You have to provide the right information on vaccines to the poor and general public," Modi said.
"Indian scientists have done their duty by developing the coronavirus vaccine and now we have to fulfill ours. We have to defeat through right information every network spreading lies and rumours," Modi said.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)