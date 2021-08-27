Governor of Tamil Nadu, Banwarilal Purohit, gets additional charge of Governor of Punjab, Administrator of Chandigarh

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appointed Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Tamil Nadu, to discharge the functions of Governor of Punjab, in addition to his own duties. He has also been appointed as Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

"The President of India has been pleased to appoint Shri Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Tamil Nadu to discharge the functions of the Governor of Punjab, in addition to his own duties from the date he assumes charge of the office of the Governor of Punjab, until regular arrangements are made," read a Rashtrapati Bhavan press communique.

"The President of India has also been pleased to appoint Shri Banwarilal Purohit to be the Administrator of Union Territory of Chandigarh, in addition to his duties as Governor of Punjab," it added.

Earlier on Sunday, former Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader from Tamil Nadu La. Ganesan, was appointed as Governor of Manipur.

"The President has been pleased to appoint Shri La. Ganesan, to be the Governor of Manipur with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," a Rashtrapati Bhavan press release said.

Meanwhile, La. Ganesan has been sworn in as 17th Governor of Manipur at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Friday. Manipur high court chief justice PV Sanjay Kumar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Ganesan.

Manipur chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh, deputy chief minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh, Speaker of Manipur assembly Y Khemchand Singh were present during the ceremony.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 05:43 PM IST