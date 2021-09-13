'Government's favorite agency': AAP alleges 'witch hunt' by BJP after 'love letter' from Enforcement Directorate

The Aaam Aadmi Party on Monday morning alleged that it had received a notice from the Enforcement Directorate. The contents of the missive remain unknown, with party leader Raghav Chadha tweeting sarcastically that it was a 'love letter' from the Narendra Modi-led government's "favourite agency".

The AAP leader also accused the other party of taking part in a "political witch hunt", stating that he would expose details during a press conference at 1.30 pm.

"In a first, AAP receives a love letter from Modi Government's favorite agency - the Enforcement Directorate. I will address an important press conference today, 130pm at AAP Headquarters in Delhi - to expose the political witch hunt of AAP by a rattled BJP," Chadha tweeted.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 11:34 AM IST