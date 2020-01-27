'Government with 56-inch chest will have to bend before the people': Yashwant Sinha takes a dig at PM Modi

Slamming Amit Shah's remarks over the CAA, Sinha said, "The Union Home Minister gave a statement that he would not move an inch back on CAA. It is not a democratic statement. Does it behove a Home Minister to speak like this? The remark shows the arrogance of power." Sinha alleged that all the BJP-led governments in the states are using "policy of suppression".

"There is a suppression policy used by the governments in BJP-ruled states. Uttar Pradesh is being criticised the most. The CAA has been implemented here when the rules for the law are yet to be framed," he said.

Expressing concerns over the worrisome state of the Indian economy, the former Union Finance Minister lambasted the Centre, saying that instead of finding solutions to rising unemployment, agrarian crisis and the declining economic growth, the government was busy using its energies on unnecessary issues.

He said the government could be using these issues to divert people's attention from the "core issues".

He said the Gandhi Sandesh Yatra, which was launched from Mumbai and arrived at Lucknow on Sunday, would reach Delhi's Rajghat on January 30. However, the yatra will not be concluded there.

"On Jan 30, we will not conclude this movement. We will discuss and let you know about our further plans," he said.