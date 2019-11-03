Government should do yagya to please god of rain: UP Minister's 'solution' for Delhi pollution

Delhi has become a gas chamber with heavy smog, poor visibility and extremely high pollution levels with the AQI (Air Quality Index) touching a high of 999 at most places in the Capital. Delhi Chief Minister has turned the whole ugly episode into a blame game by putting the blame on stubble burning by farmers.
With no solution in sight, many people have started giving their own advice on how to deal with the problem. One of them is UP Minister Sunil Bharala, who said that, “Farmers have always practiced stubble burning, it's a natural system. Repeated criticism of it is unfortunate. Govts should hold 'Yagya' to please Lord Indra (God of rain), as done traditionally. He (Lord Indra) will set things right”.
Earlier today, the air quality index (AQI) docked as high as 625 at 10 am despite light drizzles in the early hours. Due to low visibility, flight operations at Delhi airport were also affected.
To combat the menace of air pollution, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government has announced the implementation of the Odd-Even scheme from November 4 to 15, 2019.
Chief Minister Kejriwal has repeatedly said that the smog from the nearby states caused by the burning of crop residue is the major cause of pollution in the region.
---With inputs from ANI
