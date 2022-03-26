Government set to hike prices of essential medicines by 10.7% in April

India's drug pricing authority on Friday allowed a price hike of 10.7% for scheduled drugs-which are under price control. This is the highest price hike allowed. Over 800 drugs under the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) will see a price rise from April.

"Based on the WPI data provided by the office of the Economic Advisor, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the annual change in WPI works out as 10.76607% during the calendar year 2021 over the corresponding period in 2020," the NPPA notice said.

Now, the prices of medicines used to treat fever, infections, heart diseases, high blood pressure, skin diseases and anaemia will increase. This includes drugs like Paracetamol, Phenobarbitone, Phenytoin Sodium, Azithromycin, Ciprofloxacin Hydrochloride and Metronidazole.

The Indian Drug Manufacturers Association recently demanded that drug makers should be allowed to increase prices of all non-scheduled drugs by 20%, arguing that the pharmaceutical industry is confronted by rising input costs.

Prices are revised when there is a rise in the price of bulk drugs, raw materials, cost of transport, freight rates, utilities like fuel, power, diesel, and changes in taxes and duties.

The cost rises for imported medicines with escalation in insurance and freight prices, and depreciation of the rupee. The annual hike in the prices of drugs listed in the NLEM is based on the WPI. The NLEM lists drugs used to treat fever, infection, heart disease, hypertension, anaemia etc and includes commonly used medicines like paracetamol

The demand was focused on non-scheduled drugs because while scheduled drugs come under price controls, drugs in the non-scheduled category are allowed a maximum annual price increase of 10%.

This demand, however, is yet to be heeded by the government. In its representation to government authorities late last year, IDMA cited higher prices of starting materials and packaging and transportation costs.

ALSO READ Fuel prices hiked by 80 paise a litre; petrol above Rs 112 in Mumbai

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 09:52 AM IST