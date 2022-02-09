Government rejects India's ranking on World Press Freedom Index, attacks methodology

New Delhi: The government does not agree with 'Reporters Without Borders’ views, its rankings and does not subscribe with the conclusions it has drawn by ranking India 142nd on its World Press Freedom Index, minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai told Parliament on Tuesday.

In reply to Congress member Manish Tewari’s question in the Lok Sabha about the latest ranking, Rai said India’s disapproval is based on “very low sample size, little or no weightage to fundamentals of democracy, adoption of a methodology which is questionable and non-transparent, lack of clear definition of press freedom etc.”

On Tewari’s question on the shutting down of Kashmir Press Club on January 18, Rai said there is no registered body by that name. He added there is no elected managing body of the club since it, as a registered body, has ceased to exist and failed to register itself under the Societies Registration Act, 1860.



On the issue of people arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, or UAPA, the government cited data from the latest National Crime Records Bureau report. "The number of cases registered is 796, people arrested are 1,321, people acquitted are 116 and convicted are 80 under the UAPA in the country during 2020," the Home Ministry told the Lok Sabha.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 01:19 PM IST