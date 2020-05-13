Government pushed country into summer of death: Manish Tewari

Our Bureau

New Delhi

Senior Congress leader and former I&B minister Manish Tewari on Tuesday pointed out the irony of three lockdowns in India that economists supposed to look after the economic health of the nation became epidemiologists and epidemiologists morphed into economists.

In an opinion piece in a daily, he said while the epidemiologists could not flatten the disease curve, the economists flattened the economy as he contended there is no empirical evidence to suggest that without a lockdown the number of infections would have been unmanageable. “India is not totalitarian China. Neither does it have the demographics of either Spain, Italy or Germany. We required and continue to do a more enlightened and nuanced approach rather than blind bludgeoning with a sledgehammer. Blindly aping the Wuhan lockdown has pushed us into the summer of death,” Tewari wrote.