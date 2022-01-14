Government plans cruise tourism in Rajasthan

One who knows Rajasthan only for desert may find it strange but the Rajasthan government is indeed exploring the possibilities of cruise tourism and houseboat accommodation in the state.

The government is meeting with companies that are operating in this sector and inviting them to start their operations in cities with rivers and lakes like Kota and Udaipur.



Tourism minister of the state Vishvendra Singh said, "we have monuments and palaces but we need more activity bases tourism to attract domestic tourists." He said that cruise ships are running in rivers like Ganga in many states and the same thing can be done in Chambal and other areas where water bodies exist. It will boost opportunities for tourism and employment in those areas.



Rajasthan is one of the major tourist attractions in the western part of the country but Covid has affected the tourism industry in the state as a foreign tourist is not coming and the industry is now dependent only on domestic tourists.

The officials believe that the state needs more tourist attractions as the taste of the domestic tourist is different from the foreign tourist so the department is exploring possibilities in many different sectors and cruise tourism is one of them.

It is to note that besides the desert, Rajasthan has rivers and lakes also. The state has a big river Chambal that flows in south-eastern Rajasthan and it has many subsidiaries also. The southern part of the state is full of lakes and water bodies. Udaipur is known as the city of lakes while other adjoining areas also have large water bodies where houseboat accommodations can be developed.

ALSO READ Mumbai: 3 held with methaqualone worth Rs 16 crore from Antop Hill

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 04:13 PM IST