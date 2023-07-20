Government Orders All Social Media Platforms 'Not To Share' Viral Video Of 2 Kuki Women Paraded Naked |

Manipur: In response to a disturbing incident that occurred on May 4 in Manipur, the Indian government has taken action by instructing social media platforms, including Twitter, not to share a viral video depicting the alleged sexual assault and abuse of two Manipuri women belonging to the Kuki community. The matter is currently under investigation, and the government insists that adherence to Indian laws is imperative in this situation.

A video that surfaced on the internet shows a distressing scene involving two women in Manipur being sexually assaulted on a road. The video went viral a day ago, drawing widespread attention and condemnation.

Official Response from the Police

In an official response to the video, the Superintendent of Police (SP), K Meghachandra Singh, issued a press note. According to the press note, a case of abduction, gangrape, and murder was registered at Nongpok Sekmai Police Station in the Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants.

The state police have initiated an investigation and are working diligently to apprehend the culprits responsible for this heinous crime. Following the circulation of the video, tension escalated in the hills of Manipur.

Protest March Planned by Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) announced a planned protest march to be held on the following day to bring attention to the plight of the affected communities.

A spokesperson for ITLF expressed outrage over the despicable scene captured in the video. The incident occurred in Kangpokpi district, where the women were subjected to constant molestation and pleaded with their captors for mercy.

"Adding to the distress, the perpetrators decided to share the video on social media platforms, revealing the identity of the victims. This act of cruelty further magnified the suffering endured by the innocent women," the spokesperson said.

