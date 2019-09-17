Government offices in Kashmir division sees 73 percent average attendance, public transport remains off-road

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Nearly 73 per cent employees were present in government offices, while the attendance of students in schools averaged 593 in classes one to 10 in every district of Kashmir division on Monday, said the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

The official data released by the administration shows that District Collectors' (DC) offices in the division saw an average of 92.4 per cent employees presence, with Bandipora witnessing the highest 100 per cent attendance. The lowest employees' presence was recorded at Bandipora DC office. The other government offices in Anantnag saw the highest presence of employees at 93 per cent and the lowest presence was recorded in Srinagar at a dismal 5 per cent, the data showed.

Anantnag district witnessed a turnout of over 1,076 students in one of ten classes, where students' presence in schools of Kulgam stood at just 61. The administration said that shops in all 10 districts except Pulwama and Kulgam were partially opened in the day. Shops in rural and urban areas of Pulwama and Kulgam were completely shut, it said.

"Shops in interiors are open. Shops in all main markets remain open in morning and evening hours. Vendors operating in all the areas like Makkah Market, Maharaja Bazar. In some markets shops have opened even during the day like Jawahar Nagar, Sanat Nagar," the government said in its "daily status report of law and order in Kashmir Division." While shops in Shopian were partially opened during "morning and late hours," some shopkeepers in Bandipora's rural area opened their shops but it remained closed in urban areas.

Private transport facilities were working partially in all 10 districts of the Kashmir division but public transport remained off the road. State Road Transport Corporation buses were plying in Srinagar only for secretariate employees, the administration said.