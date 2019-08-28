Government likely to announce package for Jammu and Kashmir after today’s Cabinet meeting

New Delhi: The government is likely to announce a package for Jammu and Kashmir after the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, sources said.

With the bifurcation of J&K into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh coming into existence from August 31, the government is keen not to waste any time in bringing about development and jobs in the two UTs. The move also comes after Tuesday's inter-ministerial meeting in the Home Ministry over the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 that discussed implementation of Central schemes in the state and the steps taken so far for return to normalcy in Kashmir Valley.