Government issues new guidelines for medical professional in non-Covid hospitals

New Delhi: The Health Ministry has come out with detailed guidelines for the rational use of the protective gears in the non-Covid hospitals and thee non-Covid treatment areas of a hospital, also having a Covid block. The idea is to conserve the personal protective equipment kits (PPE) and need not be used wherever not necessary. In case of the OPD, generally triple layer mask and latex exam gloves are sufficient in at registration counter, doctor’s chamber, pharmacy counter and sanitary staff, but N-95 masks and goggles are recommended besides the gloves in pre anesthetic check-up clinic as by dental, ENT and ophthalmology doctors. Triple layer mask and latex gloves are sufficient in the in-patient departments like ward, rooms, labour room, sanitation and for packing and transporting dead bodies, but N-95 mask and goggles are recommended in operation theatres. In the emergency department, full complement of PPE is needed while attending severely-ill patients while performing aerosol generating procedure. —Our Bureau