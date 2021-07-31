Government gives `1,828 crore to states for fight against coronavirus

New Delhi

The Centre has provided Rs 1,828 crore so far to states and union territories under the emergency Covid response package to combat the pandemic.

A total of 15 per cent of the allocated amount for 'Emergency Covid Response Package' by the Central Government has been sent to the states and UTs to empower the fight against Covid. This package will prove helpful in the development of health infrastructure and in the fight against Covid across the nation, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

In a tweet, Mandaviya said, "It is 15 per cent of the total amount of the package". This package will be helpful in the development of health infrastructure across the nation, he said.

As India is reeling under the second wave of the Covid pandemic, the allocated fund would accelerate the vaccination drive against the virus.

India's Covid vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 46 crore on July 30. Cumulatively, 46,15,18,479 vaccine doses have been administered through 54,94,423 sessions, as per the data of the Health Ministry. A total of 52,99,036 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.