Government eases norms for change of address on Aadhaar

It allows a person with Aadhaar number for identification wants to provide address different from what is available in the Central Identities Data Repository, he may give a self-declaration to that effect to the reporting entity, it said.

There was long standing demand to ease address change rule. The decision will help migrant workers who have address of their native place in Aadhaar but wants a bank account with their current address where they are living for work.

People may have residential address in their Aadhaar and give work address as current address. There are many cases where people may have their address in Aadhaar and want to give a more functional address for know your customer (KYC).