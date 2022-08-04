Government buildings will be painted from dung: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel |

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel once again made an unusual announcement related to the use of dung and stunned a huge gathering of people in Raipur on Thursday.

In the unconventional announcement made by the chief minister, he said that government buildings will now be painted using cow dung paints (Dung paints are organic paints manufactured from cattle dung).

CM Baghel, while addressing a public gathering in the programme ‘Mor Mahapaur, Mor Dwar’ in Raipur on Thursday said that soon an order will be issued mentioning that from now onwards, government buildings will be painted using dung paints.

"The manufacturing works of the paint production were already handed over to the women self-help groups attached with Gauthan Samiti and allotment of this new work will generate demand for the paints, works for the women (sisters) and increase the income of SHG women," the CM said.

Indirectly pointing out at BJP, Baghel said, "Earlier, when I started the dung procurement scheme, people mocked me, but now those are praising the scheme when they have seen even money can be made by procuring and selling dung."

Apart from this, the CM also announced that 25 per cent of the building regularization fee will be diverted to municipal corporations so that they can give momentum to the development works. Baghel also sanctioned Rs 10 crore to the Raipur Municipal Corporation.

Painting government buildings with dung painting is an initiative towards making the government buildings eco-friendlier, organic and a step to give a push and boost to an agronomic-based economy in the state for holistic development, it attracted mixed reactions from people, including the opposition.

Hitting out at Baghel, BJP leader Kedar Kashyap said that instead of embracing cheap popularity the CM must do something concrete.

Several people died in Bastar from Denue, Malaria and other pathogenic diseases but the government has not initiated any effective steps, he said.