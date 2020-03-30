Got Milk? No say Indore residents amid coronavirus lockdown; other essential also unavailable

Amid the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, Indore residents have complained about the non-availability of milk as the city observed a complete lockdown on Monday.
However, Indore Municipal Corporation commissioner Asheesh Singh said that milk would be available in the markets from Tuesday, although residents may have to wait for other essential items for another two days. He also told Free Press Journal that medical stores continue to remain open.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)