Chhattisgarh Shocker: Husband pierced wife's private parts with needle, strangled her to death

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Police claimed to have cracked a murder case in which a woman was killed by piercing private parts. Addressing the media in Balod district on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav said the woman was later strangled by her husband.

According to the police, the couple had a strained relationship. Fagnu Ram Prajapati, 40, a Kherthu Bazar resident in Balod, suspected that his wife had an extramarital affair. It often led to quarrels between the woman and her alcoholic husband. On January 16, the two quarreled over the matter and her drunk husband first attacked her wife’s private part with a sack sewing needle and then strangled her.

After receiving the autopsy report, when the police interrogated the man, he accepted to killing his wife, the senior police official said.

After the incident, panic gripped the area but the situation was under control, the police said.

