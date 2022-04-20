Gorakhpur temple attack: Accused undergoes operation succesfully after breaking two bones of arms, to remain under observation for 8-10 days

Gorakntah temple attack accused, Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi who had broken two bones of his arms during the incident was successfully operated in Gorakhpur on Wednesday, a doctor said.

on April 4, Abbasi had forcibly tried to enter the premises of Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur. Armed with a sharp-edged weapon, he attacked two constables who tried to stop him. He was raising slogans 'Allahu Akbar' during the incident.

He dodged security personnel at the temple for around ten minutes before being overpowered.

Dr Rakesh Kumar of Gorakhpur Sadar Hospital today said, "Two rods were inserted into his arms. He is currently in OT & will remain under observation for 8-10 days."

Meanwhile in the latest update in the case, the Uttar Pradesh Police yesterday said "nothing is pending" at its end as far as the probe into the incident is concerned and added that it is up to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the case.

"Nothing is pending at our end," said Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar when asked on Monday about the Gorakhnath temple attack case.

On Saturday, the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) was invoked against the accused in the attack case.

The Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police, which is investigating the case, produced accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) in Gorakhpur on Saturday.

The court sent Abbasi to judicial custody for 14 days.

The UAPA allows the investigating agencies to get a longer remand of the accused and an extended duration to file a charge sheet.

To be noted, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the head priest of the Gorakhnath temple and frequently visits and stays there.

