Gorakhpur hospital tragedy: Accused Kafeel Khan gets clean chit

Gorakhpur: Two years after over 60 children died in less than a week at the BRD Medical College here, an Uttar Pradesh government inquiry has absolved suspended paediatrician Kafeel Khan of any negligence.

“I have got a clean chit now. The question arises who killed the 70 children,” Khan, who was also arrested after the deaths, said on Friday.

About 30 children died during the night of August 10, 2017 and 34 more over the next few days, officials had said then.

Many of the infants died allegedly because of disruption in oxygen supply on the night of August 10 due to pending payments to the supplier, a charge refuted by the state government.

The government had maintained that the children died due to different illnesses, including Japanese encephalitis and there was no shortage of oxygen.

Khan was accused of negligence and corruption, suspended and arrested following the outrage over the deaths at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College. His suspension is yet to be revoked.

An advisor to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, however, said the inquiry had not disproved the charge that the doctor also ran a private practice.

“It is not right to say that Dr Kafeel has got a clean chit in the departmental inquiry. He has made a wrongful conclusion of the report,” Mrityunjay Kumar said in a statement.

The doctor on Friday hoped that the report would wipe off the “murderer” and “infamous” tags attached to him after the tragedy.

“But I believe justice will really be done only when the real culprits of the BRD oxygen tragedy are put behind the bars,” he said.

Principal Secretary (Stamp and Registration) Himanshu Kumar, who investigated Khan’s case, absolved the doctor of any medical negligence.

Khan, who was given the letter clearing him of this charge on Thursday, said the inquiry report is dated April 18. He has questioned the “delay”.

Soon after Kafeel Khan was cleared of charges, the Congress has hit hard at the Yogi Adityanath government. The Congress, from its official handle tweeted:

Now that Dr Kafeel Khan has been absolved of any wrong doing in the Gorakhpur tragedy, will the UP government pin the blame on someone else or finally accept its neglect and role in the death of 63 children due to lack of oxygen?.