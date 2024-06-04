 Gorakhpur: BJP's Ravi Kishan Offers Prayers At Hanuman Temple On Counting Day, Says 'Narendra Modi Will Become PM Again'
The polling for Gorakhpur was held on 1 June under phase 7 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Gorakhpur has been a BJP bastion for over two decades with UP CM Yogi Adityanath representing the seat before becoming the Chief Minister of the state in 2017

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan offered prayers at Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple in Gorakhpur to seek blessings as the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections began on Tuesday (June 4). The actor-politician also interacted with media persons and said he is confident that Narendra Modi will return as the Prime Minister for the third time.

A video has surfaced on social media platform X in which Ravi Kishan is seen at the temple premises. Donning a pink kurta, he is seen offering prayers with folded hands.

The BJP MP was all praise for PM Modi and said that he will definitely return as the PM for the third time.

"This is historic, Ram Rajya will continue. The biggest leader of the world is going to be the Prime Minister for the third time. People of the country have made the country win and placed their trust in PM Modi," he told media persons, as reported by ANI.

The BJP nominated Ravi Kishan again, who is the sitting MP from the seat. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party chose Kajal Nishad, who represented the INDIA alliance. Bahujan Samaj Wadi Party had nominated Javed Simnani as their candidate.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Gorakhpur seat was won by Ravi Kishan, while SP candidate Rambhual Nishad had come in second place.

Overall, Uttar Pradesh sends maximum parliamentary votes from the state compared to other states, and it plays a very significant role in Lok Sabha elections. 

