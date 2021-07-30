Google removes 11.6 lakh pieces of harmful online content in May and June complying to India's new IT Rules

New Delhi: Google on Friday said that it removed over 11.6 lakh pieces of harmful online content in the months of May and June in India, in accordance with the new IT (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

As part of its monthly transparency reports for the two months, Google said that in addition to the details of complaints received from users in India and the actions taken thereon, the reports now include the removal of actions taken as a result of automated detection processes across Google's platforms, classified as "Significant Social Media Intermediaries" ("SSMIs") under the IT Rules.

Google removed 634,357 pieces of harmful content for May and 526,866 for June 2021 via its automated detection processes.

"These figures show the number of removal actions taken on content from users in India across our SSMI platforms as a result of automated detection processes during the one-month reporting period," the tech giant said in statement.