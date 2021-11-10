Google announces 1st cohort of Google News Initiative (GNI) Startups Lab India

After announcing the Google News Initiative (GNI) Startups Lab, tech giant Google on Wednesday announced the names of ten startups that will form the first cohort of the GNI Startups Lab.

GNI Startups Lab is a 16-week catalyst programme that aims to help the next generation of independent Indian news startups achieve financial and operational sustainability.

"Chosen out of over 70 applicants from across India, the ten news startups cover an array of types of journalism, including investigative, broadcast, political, data and local news organisations that give a voice to underrepresented communities," Kate Beddoe, Director, News Partnerships, APAC, said in the blogpost.

"The diverse cohort features newsrooms from around the country, producing news in languages including English, Hindi, Malayalam and Urdu," Beddoe added.

Created in collaboration between the GNI, global innovation lab Echos and DIGIPUB News India Foundation, the GNI Startups Lab India supports high-quality reporting for local and previously underserved communities.

The top 10 startups include BehanBox, Bisbo, East Mojo, ED Times, Headline Network, Main Media, The Bridge, Suno India, The Cue and The Probe.

"Our mission is to bring the voices of women and gender-diverse persons center stage, as they are often relegated to footnotes in the media," BehanBos said.

"Through our analysis of laws and policies combined with on ground reportage, our mission is to create useful resources for women and gender diverse persons to be equal participants in India's democracy," it added.

