Good News: India's COVID-19 mortality rate almost lowest in the world, says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Indian can now do one lakh COVID-19 tests per day, said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday while interacting with senior officials of various districts of Jammu and Kashmir over coronavirus via video-conferencing.

The minister also said that the country's COVID-19 mortality rate is one of the lowest in the world with 3.2 per cent.

"As we are seeing continuously of late, our recovery rate is getting better every day. Today our recovery rate is at 31.7 per cent. In the fight against COVID-19, our mortality rate is almost the lowest in the world. Today the mortality rate is around 3.2 per cent, in several states it is even less than this. The global fatality rate is around 7-7.5 per cent," Harsh Vardhan said.

"I had earlier said that we will increase our testing capacity to 1 lakh tests per day by May 31. We have already built it. Now, we can do one lakh tests per day. 86,191 tests were done on May 11. There are 347 government labs and 137 private labs in the country. In February, we had only one lab NIV Pune. India has now 484 labs," he said.