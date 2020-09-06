Good News: ICMR issues new guidelines allowing testing on-demand for COVID-19

The advisory states: "Testing on demand for all individuals who wish to get themselves tested and undertaking travel to countries/Indian states mandating a negative COVID-19 test at the point of entry. For this, State governments to decide simplified modalities," adding that tracking and contact tracing mechanisms should be ensured by the testing laboratories by notifying the public health authorities.

In Hospital settings, no emergency procedure (including deliveries) should be delayed for lack of test. However, samples can be sent for testing if a patient is symptomatic or asymptomatic. Pregnant women should not be referred for a lack of testing facility. All arrangements should be made to collect and transfer samples to testing facilities stated the fresh advisory.

"Mothers who test positive for COVID-19 should be advised to wear a mask and undertake frequent handwashing while handling their baby for 14 days. They should also be advised on breast cleaning before feeding the neonate. These measures are likely to reduce transmission of COVID-19 to their babies.

Routine surveillance in containment zones and screening at points of entry for all symptomatic (ILI symptoms) cases has to be done including health care workers and frontline workers. "Testing for all asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts (in family and workplace, elderly >= 65 years of age, immune-compromised, those with co-morbidities etc.) of a laboratory-confirmed case to be tested once between day 5 and day 10 of coming into contact. All asymptomatic high-risk individuals (elderly >= 65 years of age, those with co-morbidities etc.) in containment zones should undergo testing," it said.