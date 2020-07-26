Good news for tipplers: Shopping malls in Uttar Pradesh to sell liquor soon

The Uttar Pradesh Government in a statement has said that the shopping malls in Uttar Pradesh will be allowed to apply for licences to sell premium, foreign and imported brands of liquor from Monday. The licencing process will take around a month and the selling of liquor at the malls may begin from August 20, reported Indian Express.

The annual licence fee of shops is Rs 12 lakh and it can be obtained by any individual, company, firm or society, said Additional Chief Secretary, Excise, Sanjay Bhoosreddy. The decision was taken as there has been a change in the shopping pattern of customers in the malls, Bhoosreddy added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials to enhance the state's COVID-19 testing capacity to one lakh tests per day by Monday.

In a meeting with senior officials, the Chief Minister stressed on the need to increase the number of medical tests being done through RT-PCR and rapid antigen process in a phased manner for which 10 lakh testing kits should be acquired every 10 days, an official release issued here said.

Directing the chief secretary R K Tiwari and additional chief secretary (health) Amit Mohan Prasad to undertake spot review of medical services in Kanpur Nagar and Jhansi on Saturday and Prayagraj and Mirzapur on Sunday, the chief minister asked them to submit a report of the review meeting to him.

Citing the various points to be taken up during the review meetings, he said that a work plan should be prepared and concerned commissioners should get the suggestions implemented in their areas.

On Saturday, the state reported 39 deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,971 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike in the state.

The death toll due to the disease has mounted to 1,387, while the state's caseload has reached 63,742.

(With PTI inputs)